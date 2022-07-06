Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TSA on track to find record-setting number of guns

The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting...
The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting number of guns at airport checkpoints this year.(CNN, WSVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airport security screeners are finding an average of 17 guns a day.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say if that pace continues, they will find more firearms this year than any other year.

The TSA reports it caught more than 3,000 guns in the first half of 2022.

The previous full-year record of 5,972 was set last year, and the TSA says more than 80% of the guns found were loaded.

According to the TSA, people can bring firearms in checked bags, but they must be in a locked, hard-sided case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Guns also have to be in a different case than ammo.

If a gun is discovered at a TSA checkpoint, it can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader News
Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer, report finds
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
City of Rockford proclaims July Fourth "Izer Tilson Day."
Man with over 100 grandchildren turns 108 on the 4th of July