The TI Effect: How Sherman is paving the way to growth with infrastructure

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With all the new faces coming to Sherman and the housing market trying to make room for them, Sherman will quite literally have to pave the road to support its growth.

“We’re trying to do about ten years’ worth of projects in the next two years,” said Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton.

For Sherman, thousands of new jobs, residents, and homes sum up to millions in preparation.

“Our job as a city is to put the building blocks in place for all this development,” said Hefton.

Building for the future, they said, starts with laying the foundation.

Sherman said they have a plan for road infrastructure- totaling $40 million in just the first phase.

“Getting around Sherman right now is terrible,” said Hefton. “When it is all done, it is going to be great, but it’s going to be a challenge for us over the next two to three years.”

Sherman said they want to expand streets like Shepherd Drive to TI, one road residents are already asking to improve.

And they plan to work on Moore street, eventually connecting it to Flanary road, which runs right alongside a neighborhood, that the Rickersons have called home for nearly 50 years.

“As of right now, we are the ones that have lived on Flanary Road the longest,” said Lenda Rickerson, who lives on Flanary Road. “For several years, you could hear a pin drop out here. It was so quiet and peaceful. Now, forget it.”

In March, Sherman approved a contract completing part of the designs for expanding the road to four lanes with plans to lead it to TI.

“And, I’m hating that part,” said Rickerson. “I’ve got grandkids, and I don’t want none of them run over.”

Others said the construction is long overdue.

“I could see as a positive for becoming a major street is the fact that we would actually have a better street to drive on,” said Jason Tindell, who lives on Flanary Road.

The price tag for roads just scratches the surface compared to the 70 million dollars in bonds Sherman is looking at for water and sewer infrastructure.

They said that sticker could be even higher for the 2024 budget at 100 million dollars.

“Development is paying for development,” said Hefton. “And the revenues that we will get from our development from Texas Instruments and others is going to be sufficient for issuing this debt.”

Sherman said they plan to also focus on improving parks and sidewalks too.

“It’s important for us to not only, you know, focus on the things that come about because of our growth in our major infrastructure, but also making sure that our quality of life amenities are keeping up with our growth too because that’s very important for a livable community,” said Hefton.

But as the city sets up a new framework to support growth, residents, like Tindell, ask one thing.

“Keep an idea of thinking of the families that still live here,” said Tindell. “They still have to use this as a road for their families and their loved ones.”

They ask to remember the people who laid the foundation of Sherman’s past as the city builds for its future.

