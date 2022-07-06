Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect in shooting death of man on Queens Court in Longview arrested

Davadius Thomas
Davadius Thomas((Source: Gregg County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in the shooting death of a Longview man has been arrested.

According to Longview police, arrest warrants for 25-year-old Davadius Thomas of Longview on charges of Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon along with several traffic warrants have been served by the Longview Police Detectives.

Thomas has been booked into the Gregg County Jail with bonds totaling approximately $1.25 million.

RELATED: Man found shot on Queens Court in Longview dies

