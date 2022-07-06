Smith County Pct. 3 constable vehicle involved in wreck
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Pct. 3 deputy constable was taken to the hospital after a wreck in the Whitehouse area.
According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-vehicle wreck happened on FM 346 near Concession Road.
Christian said the deputy constable was taken to the hospital after the wreck.
