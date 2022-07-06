Smith County Pct. 3 constable vehicle involved in wreck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Pct. 3 deputy constable was taken to the hospital after a wreck in the Whitehouse area.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-vehicle wreck happened on FM 346 near Concession Road.

Christian said the deputy constable was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

