Smith County Pct. 3 constable vehicle involved in wreck

Crash involving Pct. 3 constable
Crash involving Pct. 3 constable((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Pct. 3 deputy constable was taken to the hospital after a wreck in the Whitehouse area.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-vehicle wreck happened on FM 346 near Concession Road.

Christian said the deputy constable was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

