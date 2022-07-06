Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Expect temperatures to be slow to cool, only dropping into the 80s after 10pm. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with temperatures near 100 degrees by afternoon. One or two isolated showers will be possible in parts of Deep East Texas. Unfortunately, any activity won’t be enough to cool things down. Triple digit heat will continue into the weekend with heat advisories through early evening. Very slight chances for rain will return to the forecast again this weekend, with hope for a break in the heat wave next week.

