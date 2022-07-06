One-woman drumming show performs as part of Longview ISD summer reading program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Middle Schoolers in Longview got quite the treat Wednesday at the Super Summer Reading Academy.

They were visited by Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops who performs an one-woman drumming show. Her performance is all part of Longview ISD’s summer reading program.

Vidos came to East Texas from Southern Louisiana and has been playing the drums since she was 10-years-old. Her goal, to spread the good news about music.

“I actually consider my show all ages. Sometimes, I have more adults than kids cause they are curious, oh a lady percussionist, let’s see what she can do. A lot of times I’m talking to the adults, too. They’re the ones who bring in the kids. It’s a team effort between me and the kids in engaging them in music,” Vidos said.

Lady Chops taught students about the Cajun Rub Board, Box Drum, and at least 10 percussion instruments among other things. She also made a stop in Marshall Wednesday afternoon.

