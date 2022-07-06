Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches street closure planned after water line break

(KLTV/KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A road closure is planned Wednesday morning in Nacogdoches to allow city crews to repair a ruptured water line.

The southbound lane of North Street, near the Stephen F. Austin State University campus, will be closed from Mitchell Street to West College Street.

Work is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. and should be completed by 11 a.m., according to the city.

“We ask motorists to please obey all traffic signs, stay alert and slow down in the area to allow the crew members to complete the repairs safely,” a news release stated.

