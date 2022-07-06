Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mark Scirto continues recovery, celebrates birthday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You might have seen it all over social media. Today we are celebrating a very special birthday. It’s Chief Meteorologist, Mark Scirto’s special day. 

Mark has more reasons than usual to be joyful as he continues to recover from the stroke he suffered about two months ago. Mark wants you to know he is doing great—doing more “normal things” running errands and seeing family and friends between rehab sessions. He will celebrate this birthday with his family including his 14 grandkids.

What does he want for his birthday?  Mark says, he would love nothing more than continued prayers from each of you. We are still passing along your well-wishes to Mark. If you’d like to send Mark a get well, birthday message we’ve set up a special email address. That is getwellmark@kltv.com.

