Lufkin All-Stars facing elimination after Tuesday loss to Columbus

Lufkin All-Stars 2022
Lufkin All-Stars 2022(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Bellville, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Major Division All-Stars are facing elimination in the Texas East Section I tournament after a 1-0 loss to Columbus Tuesday night.

An error in the fourth on what should have been the third out of the inning allowed Columbus to pick up the win. Now Lufkin will have to play Western Hills Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The loser will be done for the summer and the winner will move on to the championship series starting Thursday night against Columbus.

For Lufkin to advance to the Texas East Tournament, the team will have to win three-straight games.

