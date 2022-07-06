Kilgore police arrest fugitive after foot chase through parking lot

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man who Kilgore police say they had been looking for was captured after a brief foot chase on Wednesday.

Police say that they had outstanding warrants for the arrest of Donald Godbey, 26, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and evading on foot. They say they believe that Godbey’s friends had been helping him stay on the run.

On Wednesday, patrol officers said they spotted Godbey in downtown Kilgore, and he fled on foot. A police chief and a lieutenant were nearby and joined in the chase through several commercial parking lots. Godbey surrendered near Regions Bank, police say.

Godbey was arrested and taken to jail.

