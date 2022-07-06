Kilgore ISD makes progress on construction following last years bond election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is breaking ground on various projects after a bond election last year.

“We’re excited,” says Andy Baker, Superintendent of Schools of Kilgore ISD. “It is good. We’ve been talking about this - the planning for this for about two years. We were fortunate that our bond passed back in November, so it’s still been a lot of paperwork, a lot of details, and it’s nice to see some dirt being moved, and being moved quickly right now.”

Kilgore ISD held a 2021 bond election for $113 million for the purpose of acquiring land, designing and constructing new district facilities, as well as renovating existing facilities.

“So you’re seeing work behind you going on for our concession stand, public restrooms, this is the front entrance of the stadium,” Baker says. “You can see where we are expanding the field out in both in-zones give or take about 30 or 40 yards in either direction, to make the field playing surface itself larger. And then behind you, you’ve got our halftime houses going in as well where our kids will house during halftime and before and after games.”

Wednesday, concrete was being poured for the R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium curbs, which is the foundation for a new six-feet tall black chain link fence.

In addition to the stadium renovations, they are making progress on the grounds near the existing high school, where a new high school will soon be built.

“You’re going to start to see where the land is being cleared for our new track and soccer field facility,” Baker says. “Right now you can see where they’ve torn up the pavement where our new tennis complex is going to be.”

Those projects are happening first because the district needs to use the land where the old facilities are to build the new high school.

“Timelines seem here lately to be changing daily, but we’re still on track,” Baker says.

The field surface at the stadium should be installed by the middle of next month, ready for two-a-days and the first football games in early September.

The restroom facilities and concession stands at the stadium are on track to be done by the end of August.

Dirt should start moving for construction of the new high school between early October and late September.

