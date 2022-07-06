Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Van Zandt County chief deputy pleaded guilty in connection with an excessive force allegation Wednesday and is agreeing to a 44-month prison sentence.

Steven Craig Shelton entered the plea in federal court. The sentence is pending judge approval at a later date.

Shelton avoided prosecution in Van Zandt County by entering into a pretrial intervention contract.

Documents filed in federal court allege Shelton used his forearm to strike someone in the face while they were handcuffed in September 2021.

Shelton was put on conditional release following the hearing.

If the 44-month sentence is approved, it will be followed by a five-year sentence of supervised release.

