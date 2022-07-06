Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term

Documents filed in federal court allege Shelton used his forearm to strike someone in the face while they were handcuffed in September 2021.
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Van Zandt County chief deputy pleaded guilty in connection with an excessive force allegation Wednesday and is agreeing to a 44-month prison sentence.

Steven Craig Shelton entered the plea in federal court. The sentence is pending judge approval at a later date.

Shelton avoided prosecution in Van Zandt County by entering into a pretrial intervention contract.

Documents filed in federal court allege Shelton used his forearm to strike someone in the face while they were handcuffed in September 2021.

Shelton was put on conditional release following the hearing.

If the 44-month sentence is approved, it will be followed by a five-year sentence of supervised release.

Previous report: Former Van Zandt County chief deputy to plead guilty to federal charge

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother

Latest News

Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader News
Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer, report finds
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term
Caldwell Zoo’s Watermelon Wednesday provides special treat for animals, visitors