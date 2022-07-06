Former Ladyjack Alyssa Mayfield hired as Panola assistant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA Ladyjack Alyssa Mayfield is coming back to the Pineywoods to be an assistant at Panola College.

The Tyler Texas native spent last year coaching at Summer Creek High School where she helped lead the girls team to the 6A state semifinal. Mayfield graduated in 2021.

Welcome to the family Alyssa Mayfield. She is a Tyler, Texas native that comes to us from Summer Creek High school in Houston where she helped lead the Lady Dawgs to a state semi-final appearance . As a SFA student-athlete Mayfield, is no stranger to success. Welcome #PonyUp 🐎 pic.twitter.com/Qx5yJH1Z9O — Panola College WBB (@PC_FilliesWBB) July 5, 2022

She joins a Panola team that went 21-8 last season and averaged 69.2 points per game.

