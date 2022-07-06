Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

Brazos County firefighters believe the blaze may have been started by fireworks.
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks.(Video and images courtesy: Chief Harvie Cheshire)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks.

South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire says a pile of tires and approximately two acres of land burned inside the speedway oval.

“It took our crews almost an hour to contain the fire and two and a half hours to extinguish it,” said Chief Cheshire.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the fireworks but there are no trespassing signs at the speedway.

“There was evidence of discharged fireworks within 15 feet of the area that burned and it is determined to be the possible cause of the fire,” said Chief Cheshire.

The College Station Fire Department assisted on this call by sending a 3,000-gallon water tender truck to help put the fire out.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
Tyler residents, business owners and developers got more information on Tyler Area Metropolitan...
Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets public opinion on proposed changes to street extension
An East Texas community came together to put out a large grass fire. The fire burned nearly...
East Texas community works together to fight 100-acre grass fire
ARP OVERSHOWN KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
Arp's DeMarvion Overshown named the preseason defensive player of the year
WALJIM ST EXTENSION KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street