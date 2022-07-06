Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says the investigation into a fire at a Kilgore hotel is now closed.

According to Moore, the fire was accidental in nature and electrical. Moore said the fire started with an air conditioning unit.

The fire happened at the Kilgore Best Western on June 13.

