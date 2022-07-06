Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says the investigation into a fire at a Kilgore hotel is now closed.

According to Moore, the fire was accidental in nature and electrical. Moore said the fire started with an air conditioning unit.

The fire happened at the Kilgore Best Western on June 13.

