Fire on Chambers St. in Lufkin may have been electrical, fire marshal says

KTRE 9's Caleb Beames has an update on the investigation of a structure fire in Lufkin late Tuesday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday night.

The fire was in a home at the corner of Chambers St. and Nesbitt Ave. Firefighters responded at about 9:44 p.m. with four engines, 1 battalion chief and two support personnel.

The fire was brought under control by 10:02 p.m.

Lufkin firefighters brought the fire under control.
Lufkin firefighters brought the fire under control.(KTRE/Caleb Beames)

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said that one man was inside the house in a back room. He smelled smoke and thought someone was burning something outside. He went outdoors to look, and saw flames coming out from under the house, and called for help.

Jarman said that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, and may have been electrical in nature. He said the home may not be a total loss.

The investigation will continue to determine the cause.

