Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Afternoon clouds will give way to fair skies this evening, Expect temperatures to barely drop into the upper 70s late tonight into early Thursday morning. Another heat advisory is in effect for Thursday with afternoon high temperatures in the triple digits and heat index values soaring above 105 degrees. A light breeze sticks around through the end of the week with temperatures even hotter on Friday afternoon. A very slight chance for a few isolated showers is back in the forecast for the weekend. However, it does not look to be a good, soaking rain for anyone and it won’t be enough to cool us down. The upper level high pressure looks to finally weaken its hold on East Texas by the middle of next week with temperatures falling back to near normal and possibly a better chance for widespread rainfall.

