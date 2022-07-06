Evacuation area set up at Eustace High School as firefighters battle large grass fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Ten fire departments, The Texas Forest Service, Henderson County Fire Marshal and EMS have responded to a vast grass fire on FM 2709.

This is between Eustace and Highway 19. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will soon fly its drone over the area to survey the fire from above, the county says.

According to Henderson County, the fire is currently estimated to be between 50 and 100 acres. To help visualize 100 acres, that would equate to about 75 standard football fields.

An evacuation area has been set up in the Eustace High School Gym parking lot. The Red Cross has arrived at the EHS Gym parking lot evacuation area to assist evacuees.

Officials ask people to stay out of the fire area.

