DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified a woman who died after a hit-and-run crash in the Lindale area.

According to DPS, on July 4 at approximately 2:09 a.m., the driver of a 2019 Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50 was traveling south on CR 4191. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Buick Century was headed north on the same road.

DPS said the Buick failed to give half of the roadway and struck the other vehicle. The driver of the Buick then fled the scene according to DPS.

DPS identified the driver who died as Esperanza H. Guillen, 37, of Lindale.

