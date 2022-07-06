Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of speculation and rumors, the Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield: The Carolina Panthers.

We have agreed to trade QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 6, 2022

Carolina has been one of the teams linked to Mayfield since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson. The teams talked about a deal before and after the NFL Draft, but could never come to an agreement on how much of the $19-million he was owed would be picked up by the Browns.

The Browns will receive a conditional 2024 NFL Draft pick for their former starting quarterback.

It’s official. #Browns Baker Mayfield is headed to the Panthers and apparently split the financials https://t.co/65BABCX9Wy — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 6, 2022

Mayfield will seemingly take over as the starter for the Panthers, though the team may have him compete with Sam Darnold for the role. Ironically, Darnold and Mayfield were both drafted early in the 2018 draft. Darnold was picked third by the New York Jets, just two picks after the Browns took Mayfield.

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the below statement:

“We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry released the below statement:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

