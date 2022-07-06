City of Van enacts mandatory water use restrictions

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Van is enacting stage three of their drought contingency plan.

They said this is being implemented due to the unexpected loss of a water well source along with summer drought conditions.

The city said high water demand is primarily created by active landscape irrigation systems and outside residential water use , and with the loss of a major water source component, has created a situation for the City of Van’s drinking water system.

Stage three of the drought contingency plan restrictions include no recreational outside water use without the installation of required shut-off nozzles on all outside water hoses and water use only during the posted watering schedule.

Those on even number street addresses can water between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 8 p.m. and midnight on Sundays and Thursdays only.

Those on odd number street addresses can water between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturdays and Wednesdays only.

The city says any water use that is not essential for health, safety, and sanitary purposes should be reduced.

