Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Van enacts mandatory water use restrictions

Water sprinkler
Water sprinkler(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Van is enacting stage three of their drought contingency plan.

They said this is being implemented due to the unexpected loss of a water well source along with summer drought conditions.

The city said high water demand is primarily created by active landscape irrigation systems and outside residential water use , and with the loss of a major water source component, has created a situation for the City of Van’s drinking water system.

Stage three of the drought contingency plan restrictions include no recreational outside water use without the installation of required shut-off nozzles on all outside water hoses and water use only during the posted watering schedule.

Those on even number street addresses can water between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 8 p.m. and midnight on Sundays and Thursdays only.

Those on odd number street addresses can water between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturdays and Wednesdays only.

The city says any water use that is not essential for health, safety, and sanitary purposes should be reduced.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Photo of Craig Shelton during his time with the Whitehouse Police Department (Source: KLTV staff)
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy to plead guilty to federal charge

Latest News

Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
Daylight reveals damage to Kilgore hotel following major fire
Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash