Caldwell Zoo’s Watermelon Wednesday provides special treat for animals, visitors

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Caldwell Zoo is making summer sweeter by feeding animals watermelon every Wednesday.

Watermelon Wednesday is an opportunity to cool the animals down and provide enrichments. 

Zookeeper Ricki Roemer tells KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti the new foods keep the animals engaged mentally and physically.

