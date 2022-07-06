Caldwell Zoo’s Watermelon Wednesday provides special treat for animals, visitors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Caldwell Zoo is making summer sweeter by feeding animals watermelon every Wednesday.

Watermelon Wednesday is an opportunity to cool the animals down and provide enrichments.

Zookeeper Ricki Roemer tells KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti the new foods keep the animals engaged mentally and physically.

