Bruister bringing success to an already successful Ladyjack softball program

Richie Bruister
Richie Bruister(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The bar is pretty high for new SFA softball coach Richie Bruister but it’s not to the ceiling.

Bruister, who spent seven seasons at Texas A&M Commerce is coming into an SFA program with recent success under Nicole Dickson who is now at The University of New Mexico. Bruister took Commerce two two NCAA DII National Tournaments and Texas Women’s University to three DII Tournaments.

“I want to build on the success,” Bruister said. “I know the team is hungry. I talked to several of them on the phone. They want that one more win to be able to taste that. They were right there with the NCAA regionals with what the girls dream about with being on TV and playing for a national championship so lets get to work and get ready for next year.”

Bruister has been working to learn who he has coming in for his first year with practice right around the corner.

“Brandy Bryant did a great job of keeping everybody together,” Bruister said. “The team leaders did a great job of keeping everyone together. I talked with them. They sent me short videos telling me about themselves and why they chose SFA. That is a big thing about me, building relationships with those players. Building trust so we are ready to go day 1.”

