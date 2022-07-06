Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Immigrant advocates are hoping a federal appeals court will uphold an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children.

A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal - although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefiting from it while his order is appealed.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans were set to hear arguments Wednesday.

Dozens of DACA proponents carried signs, beat drums and chanted in support of beneficiaries of the program prior to Wednesday’s hearing.

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
