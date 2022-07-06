Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Airfest scheduled for this October has been canceled.

According to the Facebook page for the Angelina County Airfest, the show has been moved to Oct. 21, 2023. They said the decision came about after several planning meetings.

“The current economic situation is a concern when planning this type of event and we were not convinced that if we proceeded with the. original date we would have sufficient support form business and industry to fund the show,” the post read. “If you would like to support the show as a sponsor please give us a call or send a message.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

