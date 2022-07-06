Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Air traffic control cannot handle summer travel, United Airlines says

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday evening, June 30.(J. David Ake | AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is sounding the alarm and telling its staff there are more summer flights than air traffic controllers can handle, an issue that could contribute to more flight disruptions this summer.

United’s chief operating officer voiced his frustration in a memo to staff, saying until there are more air traffic controllers, they expect the U.S aviation system to remain challenged this summer.

He noted the situation is particularly bad in New York and Florida.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with the heads of airlines last month and said Tuesday that he disagrees.

Buttigieg said air traffic control staffing is not to blame for most delays and cancellations this summer. He said there are other issues at play, like airlines pushing pilots into early retirement.

According to AAA, approximately 48 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS, WSB, CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Photo of Craig Shelton during his time with the Whitehouse Police Department (Source: KLTV staff)
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy to plead guilty to federal charge

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child