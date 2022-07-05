Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas students

From City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate school supplies for foster children. All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived when a backpack with at least six supplies listed below is brought to the Tyler Animal Shelter, 4218 Chandler Hwy.

Donatable items include:

-Solid color backpack without wheels

-Crayons (Crayola brand only)

-Folders (pockets and/or brads, solid colors)

-Index cards

-Manilla Paper

-Notebook (Composition)

-Notebook (one-subject, wide-ruled spiral)

-Notebook paper (wide-ruled)

-Pencils #2 (American made)

-Coloring pencils (Crayola only)

-Pens (red, black and blue)

-Glue sticks

-Kleenex box

-Hand sanitizer

All items will go to CASA for Kids of East Texas.

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.

To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.

