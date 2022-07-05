Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a muggy start in the middle 70s this Tuesday morning. Expect any low-level cloud cover that is sticking around this morning to quickly burn off, leaving nothing but sunshine in our skies today. Highs this afternoon will trend quite hot once again, with afternoon temperatures ranging anywhere from the middle to upper 90s, with a few folks likely hitting the 100-degree mark. Speaking of the heat, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of East Texas from 9 AM through 7 PM today due to heat index values ranging from 102 to 109 degrees. Please stay safe and hydrated in this kind of heat! Expect the next several days to be very hot in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with similar heat index values of 102+ degrees during the heat of each day. Isolated shower or storm activity will be possible along a sea-breeze starting Wednesday afternoon, but coverage for any potential rain will be quite low. The high-pressure ridge that is currently bringing the heat to East Texas should begin to weaken a bit by Saturday or Sunday, and a mid-level disturbance will have a better chance to bring some showers and thunderstorms to East Texas either by the end of the weekend or by the start of next week. Fingers crossed, because we certainly need the rain.

