Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re on track for another triple digit day today, as temperatures are running a few degrees warmer this time today as they were yesterday (highs peaked in the upper 90s yesterday). Generally looking at sunny/mostly sunny skies this afternoon, more cloud cover in Deep East Texas than in northern areas. Tonight, mostly clear skies, temperatures holding in the 90s until around 10PM, then dropping into the upper 70s overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast is pretty much the same; however, there is a chance for a few showers in Deep East Texas tomorrow afternoon. Chances for rain will remain in the forecast through at least next Monday but forecast totals over the next seven days are not impressive. It is not looking like this week’s rain will be the drought relief we need, but we’ll take anything we can get. Through the entire forecast period, highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, with no significant cool down projected between the next seven to ten days.

An update on burn bans for you, this morning Smith County Commissioners voted in favor of a burn ban, so we can now add Smith County to the long and growing list of counties where burn bans are in place. Hopefully everyone had an enjoyable, safe, Fourth of July holiday yesterday. Have a great Tuesday.

