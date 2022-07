TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic has been shut down following a serious wreck on Hwy 64 West near Toll 49.

Traffic in all directions has been stopped to allow for first responders, medical helicopters and EMS to reach those injured in the wreck. Drivers should avoid the area.

The wreck has blocked traffic in all directions (KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

