Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas A&M hosts fireworks and drone show to end the July 4th holiday

Fireworks over the RELLIS Campus
Fireworks over the RELLIS Campus(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System hosted its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show on the RELLIS Campus Monday night.

The family-friendly event featured food trucks and fun for all to enjoy.

This year’s show featured over two hundred drones synced to patriotic music and a massive fireworks display that could be seen from miles away.

Attendees say the event was a great way to end the 4th of July weekend festivities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Lindale first responders block county road while they work to clear the scene of a major crash
One killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother

Latest News

Missing McGregor girls found in Georgetown
Missing McGregor girls found in Georgetown
Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas students
Tyler Animal Services, CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas foster students
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Lufkin firefighters brought the fire under control.
Fire on Chambers St. in Lufkin may have been electrical, fire marshal says
Memorial for Uvalde massacre victims at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde massacre victims aren’t getting compensated from state fund as intended, officials say