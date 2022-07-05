Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

REPORT: Big 12 looking to add up to six Pac-12 teams

Big 12 logo
Big 12 logo(Big 12)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to reports from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” to add multiple Pac-12 teams after USC and UCLA announced they’re leaving for the Big Ten.

According to Dodds’ sources, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah were the schools specifically mentioned to possibly join the Big 12, while the league is also looking at Oregon and Washington. If all six schools were to join, the Big 12 would become an 18-team conference, the largest in the FBS.

This current Pac-12 will already be down to 10 members after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024. The league issued a statement on Tuesday, most likely to entice the current member institutions to stay: “The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreements.”

Conference realignment is having a ripple effect across the country. Other reports indicate Notre Dame football could leave their independence and join the expanding Big Ten. As things sit right now, both the Big Ten and SEC will have 16 schools each by 2024 (with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC). But even those leagues and others could look even more different by 2024.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Lindale first responders block county road while they work to clear the scene of a major crash
One killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother

Latest News

UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Former Lufkin standout Ralph Thomas hired as head coach at Jack Yates
Grambling State University fired its head volleyball coach after an internal investigation was...
University fires volleyball coach who cut entire team
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
Richie Bruister
SFA tabs A&M Commerce’s Richie Bruister as next softball coach