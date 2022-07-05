Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man found shot on Queens Court in Longview dies

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police said on July 1, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Longview Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Queens Court in reference to a welfare check of an individual.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male subject identified as 30-year-old Kenny McFarland Jr, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.  McFarland was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said this is an active investigation and detectives are still gathering information.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at  greggcountycrimestoppers.org.  You could earn an award of up to $1,000 if that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Lindale first responders block county road while they work to clear the scene of a major crash
One killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
DPS confirms 1 killed, 3 injured in Mount Pleasant plane crash
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car

Latest News

Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Volunteers begin rebuild of grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Volunteers begin rebuild of grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Volunteers begin rebuild of grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Volunteers begin rebuild of grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site