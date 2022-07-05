Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle


Indictments allege Longview ISD employee struck children with stick, backpack

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Indictments filed against three former Longview ISD employees provide some more details on the mistreatment of students at Everhart Elementary.

The indictments list 10 different child victims.

Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, of Longview, is charged with three counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 48, of Hallsville, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, of Longview, are charged with endangering a child. All three were arrested on Friday and have posted bond.

Indictments filed on Dixon allege the following:

* Pulling a forcing a child to the ground on Aug. 26.

* Grabbing and shaking a child on Aug. 27.

* Striking two children with a stick on Aug. 20. Striking a third child with a stick on Sept. 29.

* Grabbing and pulling a child against the wall and ground on Sept. 2.

* Striking a child and pushing the child with her knee and sitting on the child on Sept. 21. Striking the same child with her hand on Sept. 29.

* Striking a child with a backpack on Sept. 22.

* Pulling and pushing a child on Sept. 22.

The indictment filed on James and Lister alleges they swung a paddle near the head of the same child on Sept. 7.

