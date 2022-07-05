Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Good Samaritan shoots, kills Houston area man who shot mother with AK-47: report

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By STAFF
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Harris County was shot multiple times by her own son and a Good Samaritan reacted by shooting and killing the son before he could inflict further damage, saving the woman’s life, KHOU reported.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Highland Cross.

KHOU has learned the mother was celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with neighbors when her 22-year-old son showed up “acting strangely.”

The son allegedly shot the mother several times with an AK-47, deputies said.

A neighbor reportedly admitted to deputies he shot the son to prevent him from killing his mother.

CLICK HERE to read KHOU’s full article.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Lindale first responders block county road while they work to clear the scene of a major crash
One killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
DPS confirms 1 killed, 3 injured in Mount Pleasant plane crash
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car

Latest News

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Burn bans issued in 16 East Texas counties
More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company
Heat can prove dangerous for pets
East Texas heat can prove dangerous for pets