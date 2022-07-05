Former Van Zandt County chief deputy to plead guilty to federal charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Van Zandt County chief deputy who had potential local charges dismissed is unable to avoid a federal charge in connection with an excessive force allegation.

Steven Craig Shelton is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law on Wednesday in the federal courthouse in Tyler.

Shelton avoided prosecution in Van Zandt County by entering into a pretrial intervention contract.

Documents filed in federal court allege Shelton used his forearm to strike someone in the face while they were handcuffed in September 2021.

Part of Shelton’s pretrial intervention contract states he would have to permanently surrender his peace officer license.

