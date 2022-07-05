DPS confirms 1 killed, 3 injured in Mount Pleasant plane crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms one person died in a plane crash in Mount Pleasant on July 3.

According to DPS, the single-engine aircraft crashed near County Roads 4550 and 4530, just north of the Mount Pleasant airport. DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft was approaching the runway from the north when it clipped a tree and crashed north of the runway.

DPS and family members have confirmed Jere Kellough, 59, of Omaha, TX, died in the crash. DPS said the pilot, Jon Anderson, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was taken to UT Medical Center in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.

DPS said passenger Tracy Kellough, 54, of Omaha, was also taken to UT Medical Center in Tyler with incapacitating injuries. Passenger Tanya Anderson, 49, of Mount Pleasant, was taken to Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant with non-incapacitating injuries.

Johnny Kellough, Jere’s brother, called his brother a “go-getter.”

“This isn’t unexpected knowing the way he lives, because he lives on the edge everyday,” Kellough said. “He never missed a step, he’s always on the go, he’s helping people. It’s just kind of hard to believe it happened so fast.”

Kellough said he believes his brother’s legacy will be in how he helped people.

“I believe his legacy will be in the people he’s helped, that they didn’t realize at the time,” Jere Kellough said. “Cause there was a lot of people he’d pay phone bills, buy them telephones, pay the water bills, pay house payments. He would buy travel trailers and put people in them that didn’t have a place to stay. It wasn’t the Taj Mahal but it was out of the weather. He was just that kind of person.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.