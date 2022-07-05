Ellen Trout Zoo contributes to turtle and tortoise study

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Researchers used data contributed by Ellen Trout Zoo in collaboration with other zoos and aquariums to examine 52 species of turtles and tortoises.

The zoo said this was done in a new study published in the journal Science. Using the data, researchers from the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance and the University of Southern Denmark show that certain animal species, such as turtles and tortoises, may exhibit slower or even absent aging (called senescence) when their living conditions improve, either in the wild or in human care.

“We find that some of these species can reduce their rate of aging in response to the improved living conditions found in zoos and aquariums, compared to the wild,” said study co-author, Prof. Dalia Conde, Species360 Director of Science, Head of the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance. “In addition, modern zoological organizations play an important role in conservation, education, and research, and this study shows the immense value of zoos and aquariums keeping records for the advancement of science.”

The zoo said as part of Ellen Trout Zoo’s commitment to conservation and animal welfare, their organization records data on the animals in their collection to ensure our animals are well cared for and can contribute to species population management and conservation.

“We are proud that the data we have collected and curated on the turtles/tortoises in our collection has contributed to this study, and helped researchers better understand aging in these species,” the zoo said on their Facebook page.

You can find the article here.

