East Texas heat can prove dangerous for pets

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the temperatures reaching scorching levels, East Texas officials are reminding people to take care of your furry friends.

Chris Kemper with Longview Animal Cares and Adoption Center says a doghouse in the sun can reach as high as 130 degrees. Your pet’s water in the sun can reach similar temperatures. Keeping animals in the shade or better, bringing them inside will help protect your pet from the oppressive heat.

“As little as anywhere from five minutes to 30 minutes outside even in the shade, an animal can overheat and die. Fresh water and fresh water is something you change out with cool water on a daily basis. Sometimes multiple times during the day and they need to have an area where they can get out of the direct sun,” Kemper said.

The City of Longview has an ordinance in place where a person cannot leave a pet in a automobile if the temperature is 75 degrees or more. First responders have the right to break a window if the animal is in distress.

