Coffee City remembers officer who died from medical emergency

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Coffee City Police Department announced the passing of an officer who died after an apparent medical emergency.

The department posted on social media that EMS were unable to revive Officer Stephen Yohner after being called on Monday.

Yohner had worked less than a year as a firearms instructor and trainer for Coffee City PD.

“At this time we ask for prayers for the Yohner family and friends,” the department posted online.

