8-year-old chalk artist talks about first commission at Mineola cafe

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Andrea Valdez
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Monday, the entrance to the Cafe U coffee shop in Mineola will be decorated with chalk art for patrons of the shop to admire. The artist responsible is eight-year-old Ana Pogue of Mineola.

It all started with a post on Facebook, announcing Ana from Ana’s Chalk Crew would be taking commissions to share her art with the community of Mineola.

Her parents said “It’s amazing seeing the feedback we’re getting. We got a few booked gigs within the first few hours of that.”

To pass time during the COVID-19 quarantine, Ana’s parents, Josh and Brianna Pogue, say Ana would take her box of chalk and begin drawing, “we had an apartment and out in the parking lot we would draw chalk art drawings out there.”

The reason for starting her business was to raise money for a RV van.

For her first commission, on July 4, her artwork outside the coffee shop will include images of America in the classic red, white and blue color palette.

