Tyler fireworks store seeing steady traffic over holiday weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stateline Fireworks in Tyler saw a steady flow of customers Sunday. Store manager Maria Alvarez said sales have gone up by the day.

“It’s been a four-day weekend, so we expected it to be stretched out. And it has, the sales have increased one day after the other on the four day weekend, it’s just gotten more and more sales,” she said.

Alvarez said, like everything, their prices have increased, but customers know this coming in and have been considerate.

“We buy wholesale, we sell wholesale to the public so therefore our retail store can actually reflect some of the lower prices then what it costs to move it into a stand,” she said.

Gearado Basialaeo was in the store today and happy with what he was finding.

“I’m finding good deals actually, for a dollar and everything. So it’s really good finding these deals,” he said.

He and his friend Brian Ibaerra said they found everything they needed with no problem.

“Have a good time. Here I have a 36 shots for $6.50 here, and here as well for some fire crackers,” Ibaerra said. “It’s mainly just to have a good time with family, have barbecue time, celebrate Independence Day, have a good time.”

A popular item this year is the artillery shells. Alvarez said they are re-loadable, go up higher, and have bigger bangs and bursts. She’s been in this business for 18 years now.

“They ask me, what are you going to do on the fourth? And I’m like, I’m going to be here, that way y’all can be doing stuff on the fourth,” she said. “It’s really rewarding because you see all the little kids come in and the families come in and they’re like, and the adults turn into children.”

Alvarez said they’ve been having 12- to 15-hour days and will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight on the fourth.

