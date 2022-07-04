Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff’s office reports K-9 missing from Lufkin area

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 broke out of her kennel and is missing.

Frankie escaped Sunday morning, is wearing a signal K-9 collar and resides in the Lufkin area according to the sheriff’s office social media post.

K-9 Frankie
K-9 Frankie(San Augustine County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Frankie is verified in patrol work and narcotics, is very friendly and chipped.

If anyone has seen K-9 Frankie contact the Sheriff’s Office.

