Police investigate major crash in Lindale neighborhood which left one dead

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Lindale in the early morning hours of July Fourth.

The crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. on CR 4191, also known as Woodlands Drive.

Fatal crash shuts down county road lined with homes in Lindale (Source: KLTV Staff)

Several agencies responded including Lindale police, Smith County Sheriff’s deputies, and paramedics. According to officials, at least one person was killed. Their name and identity were not immediately released.

Both directions of the roadway were shut down to traffic while officers searched the area with flashlights.

We’re working to learn how many vehicles were involved and if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. We expect to learn more from officials as early as Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.