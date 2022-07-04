Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Drivers should avoid the area of the intersection of US 59 south and the loop in Lufkin following a log truck crash.

From a photo posted by Constable Tom Selman, it appears the truck wrecked on the 59 overpass and spilled logs onto the loop underpass.

Selman said the wreck occurred around 12:40 p.m.

According to Lufkin police, nobody was injured in the one-vehicle wreck. Loop 287 under South First Street will be closed for the majority of the afternoon while the truck and timber are removed.

