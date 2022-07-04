Law enforcement warn of the dangers of celebratory gunfire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s a common sound during the Fourth of July holiday, but fireworks can also be mistaken for the pops of celebratory gunfire. Those bullets that are fired into the air eventually come back down, and Angelina County Constable Tom Selman has seen the consequences before.

“There have been instances where bullets have fallen from the sky and penetrated roofs and gone through ceilings into occupied homes,” said Selman. “So this creates a danger for people not only outside but inside the home as well.”

According to the website shot spotter, for those struck by falling bullets, the death rate was close to one in three victims.

“It’s a very dangerous situation and it’s very reckless because what goes up must come down,” said Selman. “The bullet that is falling from the sky is traveling with enough velocity that it can kill someone and people are killed every year by celebratory gunfire. So we discourage that.”

Selman says there are laws that prohibit the activity. Reckless conduct is one of them, as celebratory gunfire is not in line with the practices of a responsible gun owner. Selman stressed the importance of responsibility during the holiday – no matter how you celebrate.

“We must remain responsible at all times,” said Selman. “Not only with gunfire but with drinking and driving and fireworks. There’s a lot of fun that can be had on the holidays but some of that fun presents danger as well.”

