I Love America celebration returns to the George H.W. Bush Library for July 4th

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Noon Lions Club hosted its annual ‘I Love America” celebration Monday on the campus of the George H.W. Bush Library.

I Love America was started by the Lion Club in 1960 and is a free community event for children and families to celebrate and honor the birthday of the United States of America.

This year’s event featured tons of family fun with food trucks, live music, train rides, free watermelon, and free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners. There was a kid’s zone complete with bounce houses, face painting, games, and arts and craft stations.

Art and craft station at the "I Love America" celebration. (KBTX)

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum also offered free museum admission to anyone attending the celebration.

I Love America is made possible through the generous support of The City of College Station, The City of Bryan, and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

First responders, veterans groups, and nonprofit organizations were on hand to talk about the services they provide.

Chartered in 1950, the College Station Noon Lions Club is one of the largest clubs in Texas.

The event made its return after being postponed and scaled back due to the pandemic.

Kids zone at the I Love America celebration. (KBTX)

Dean Schneider, president of the College Station Noon Lions Club says it’s great to be back.

“The Lions Club is a service organization and we’re about serving our community and one of the things we’ve done since 1960 is provide the I love America for the community,” said Schneider. “We had to take a couple of years off on covid but this is our 60th year of producing the I Love America celebration. We’ve been very fortunate to have a partnership with the Bush Library and after they opened up this year they invited us back so we’re having a great 4th of July party.”

Danny Stribling, past president of the College Station Noon Lions Club says it’s important to celebrate the country and the freedoms that we have with the entire community.

“This is important to us cause it signifies our freedom,” said Stribling. “It signifies our freedom and what we actually have in America and so it’s just a great day the neighbors and friends can come together and celebrate just a wonderful day of having fun and celebrating our great country.”

