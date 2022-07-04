Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday

Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.
Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday around sunset.

The Fourth of July weekend has been a busy one for first responders out and around the lake, and that’s no different for TowBoatUS Lake Texoma.

They responded to a boat, fully engulfed in the water near Washita Point. They were able to put out the fire and tow the boat to shore.

Fortunately nobody was injured. Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.

