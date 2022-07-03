Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a low chance for a few showers today, but much less than yesterday’s. While totals from yesterday’s activity were significant and beneficial, coverage wasn’t as great/widespread as we had hoped. Unfortunately, we won’t see a significant chance for rain again until maybe next weekend. For Monday, tomorrow/Independence Day, temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s for highs. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Through the next week, highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s. Again, no rain is in the forecast again until next weekend, and so skies will generally be on the sunny side minus a few clouds. Model guidance keeps temperatures in the triple digits through next weekend, but we lose consensus between the American and European models early next week (Monday, July 11), when the Euro keeps highs on the hot side, but the American plots highs in the low 90s. The Euro also keeps us dry, while the American keeps rain in the forecast Saturday through at least Tuesday. This is something we’ll have to keep our eyes on over the course of this week. Have a great and safe Sunday and Fourth of July!

