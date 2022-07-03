Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Prosecutor won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor’s office said Friday that it won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office said in a letter that it wouldn’t sue because journalists who had requested Paxton’s records didn’t want to testify in court because they might have to reveal their sources, The Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle reported.

The district attorney’s office told Paxton in January that he had violated the state’s open record laws and that he must remedy the issue or face a lawsuit. Paxton’s office denied any violations and rejected the demand.

Maria Reeve, executive editor of the Houston Chronicle, said, “We were encouraged that the district attorney agreed that Paxton’s office violated the law. We hoped that those facts would be sufficient for a lawsuit to proceed — and that our reporters would not need to testify.”

The district attorney’s office launched its investigation after editors at Texas’ largest newspapers filed a complaint.

Paxton appeared at a Jan. 6, 2021, event in Washington, D.C., where he gave a speech touting his failed legal push to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Paxton, a Republican, faces multiple legal challenges as he runs for reelection this year. In addition to active state securities fraud indictments, the FBI is investigating him over separate accusations of corruption and the Texas bar association is seeking to punish him for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud.

In May, Paxton defeated Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican runoff election. That victory sets him up for a general election contest with Rochelle Garza, a South Texas Democrat and civil rights lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap Benefits
SNAP benefits extended through July to help 1.4 million Texans feed their families
2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas
Yadhira Monserrat Medina
Garland police report kidnapped teen safe
Palestine man in custody after fatal shooting
Cash seized
Over $450K seized in Mt. Enterprise traffic stop

Latest News

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its...
State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal...
WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol